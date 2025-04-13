Geoengineering 101: History, Science, and Global Operations Shaping Our Skies
Geoengineering expert Jim Lee joins epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher to expose decades of atmospheric manipulation—just as over 25 states move to ban it.
Original Post: thefocalpoints.com April 3, 2025
As RFK Jr. and state leaders like Governor Ron DeSantis raise their voices to call for an end to geoengineering activities, it’s critical that the American people have a comprehensive understanding of the scope, history, and science behind these programs—many of which have been quietly underway for decades.
From military weather warfare in Vietnam, to today’s high-altitude aerosol injections and contrail-induced cirrus cloud manipulation, the record is clear: weather and climate have been engineered through chemical and technological means without meaningful public debate or informed consent.
In today’s episode, we are joined by geoengineering & weather modification expert Jim Lee, who has spent over 20 years compiling the world’s most complete public archive of patents, government documents, scientific publications, and global projects related to weather control and atmospheric manipulation.
Whether you're new to the issue or have been asking questions for years, this episode will provide the historical receipts, the science, and the policy context needed to understand why this matters now more than ever.
About Jim Lee
Jim has been an activist against geoengineering and weather modification for over 20 years.
He created three educational platforms:
ClimateViewer.com – News and analysis on climate and weather control.
WeatherModificationHistory.com – A historical archive of patents, articles, and timelines.
ClimateViewer.org – A 3D globe mapping geoengineering sites, HAARP facilities, cloud seeding operations, etc.
You can access all three platforms using this site: connect.climateviewer.com
Categories of Atmospheric Manipulation
Weather Modification (Troposphere)
Cloud seeding, hail suppression, snowpack augmentation (e.g., silver iodide flares).
Used for agriculture, water management, and even military purposes (e.g., Operation Popeye in Vietnam).
China has installed over 100,000 cloud seeding generators on the Tibetan Plateau.
Geoengineering (Stratosphere)
Techniques like Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) and Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB).
Aims to alter global temperatures.
White rooftop painting and even salt spraying off ships fall under this.
Space Weather Modification
Projects like HAARP (Alaska) that involve ionospheric heaters to alter upper-atmospheric conditions.
Related to satellite and military tech for surveillance and climate interference.
Military Involvement and Weather Warfare
Extensive military use of weather modification: from WWII to current defense strategies.
U.S. Navy used carbon black to create and dissipate clouds since 1958.
FOIA documents show the U.S. Air Force has explored using carbon black dust to steer hurricanes and control precipitation.
Jet Exhaust, Contrails & Chemtrails
Jet engines emit soot, sulfur, and metal particulates (aluminum, barium, strontium, calcium, etc.).
These particulates form cirrus clouds, which trap heat and alter climate.
Contrails can become persistent cirrus clouds, lasting hours and impacting global temperatures.
Even mainstream scientists now acknowledge that contrails are a form of “accidental geoengineering.”
Health Effects
A study titled, Are persistent aircraft trails a threat to the environment and health?, found that jet fuel emitted toxic metals reach the surface and deleteriously affect human health.
Bill Gates & Contrail Control
Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy funds projects like Contrails.org to control contrail formation.
Real-time maps show warming vs. cooling contrails.
Goal: Create “more cooling contrails during the day, none at night.”
Research into cirrus cloud thinning as a formal geoengineering strategy is underway.
Clarifying Chemtrail Myths
Persistent contrails do not mean intentional spraying.
However, some geoengineers seek to weaponize and optimize contrail effects—making them part of the climate mitigation toolkit.
Intentional manipulation of contrails = geoengineering—whether done with flares or biofuel-enhanced nanoparticles.
Policy, Laws & Ban Limitations
Over 25 U.S. states are pursuing bans on weather modification and geoengineering.
Jim warns: states cannot enforce bans on geoengineering due to federal supremacy and international complexities.
Only the federal government can effectively regulate or ban global geoengineering under the Environmental Modification Convention Treaty (ENMOD).
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
Connect With ClimateViewer
Attack Ideas, Not People. ❤️ you, mean it.
