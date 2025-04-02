Watch on Rumble • YouTube • Bitchute • Odysee • X
This interview begins with a captivating discussion hosted by Sam from Weaponized News, focusing on a specified timeframe known as the “season of sacrifice,” which spans from March 19 to May 1. During this period, Sam highlights various historical tragedies including the Boston Fire, the San Francisco earthquake, and mass shootings, connecting these events to occult themes and a controversial calendar.
The conversation delves into geoengineering, weather modification, chemtrails, narratives, and the implications of fear-porn, with guest Jim Lee from ClimateViewer.
Sam and Jim expresses skepticism towards mainstream narratives about climate science, government transparency, and education. Jim discusses his approach to parenting, opting for homeschooling to shield his children from what he perceives as indoctrination. The discussion involves complex topics such as weather modification, the role of corporations in climate change discourse, and criticism of activists for spreading fear without offering real solutions.
Jim Lee counters some conspiratorial beliefs around geoengineering and “chemtrails,” emphasizing the need for public understanding of atmospheric science instead of succumbing to fear-mongering narratives. He highlights that aviation pollution is a more immediate concern than so-called secret geoengineering programs. Lee also mentions historical instances of military weather warfare while promoting transparency and verification with his solution: the Environmental Modification Accountability Act (ENMOD AA).
The discourse encapsulates the tensions within climate activism, conspiracy theories, and the importance of public engagement to foster a better understanding of climate-related challenges.
Highlights
🤔 Sam showcases skepticism towards prevalent narratives on climate science and education, advocating for homeschooling.
🌪️ Jim Lee emphasizes the importance of understanding contrails and atmospheric conditions rather than buying into “chemtrail” conspiracies.
📉 Criticism is leveled against activists for spreading fear without practical solutions to combat climate change.
🏛️ The need for more transparency and accountability from governments regarding geoengineering and weather modification is stressed throughout the conversation.
📊 The potential of AI in weather prediction is discussed, shedding light on the limitations of current forecasting methods.
🎭 Humor is employed to dissect serious topics, particularly around aviation-related pollution and geoengineering.
Attack Ideas, Not People. ❤️ you, mean it.
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Here in the SF Bay Area we are seeing ongoing sun dimming...today is a rare very cold clear day...but the sun dimming "experiment" supposedly being carried out on the deck of the USS Hornet based in Alameda was supposed to be ongoing until 5/24 but it is obviously still ongoing: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/geoengineering-test-quietly-launches-salt-crystals-into-atmosphere/ - https://www.politico.com/newsletters/california-climate/2024/04/04/a-secret-climate-experiment-in-alameda-00150705
It is obvious from the NOAA satellite photos of the West Coast that our SF Bay rain has been "stolen" using patented geoengineering methodolosty.....huge fronts seem to "evaporate" when they use the coast and our rain has been relatively small this year even though MSM is trumpeting the good snow pack and full reservoirs...I have saved many NOAA photos of the fronts and the very small amounts of rain falling in the SF Bay Area
