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Hillgal's avatar
Hillgal
Sep 14

Bought a new Mac AirBook in January 2026. A silvery gray case on this thing like usual.... but they named it "Blue Sky" finish. Just needed to spout off about that mind fuckery. I will go read your links. Thank you.

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
Sep 14

Jim,

I've been living in Thailand for over 9 months now.

I have yet to see any Chemtrails

I have yet to see any Contrails

I have yet to see any Persistent Contrails

I have yet to see any Spreading Contrails

I have yet to see any Contrail Cirrus

I have yet to see any Contrail Induced Cirrus (CIC)

I have yet to see any Contrail Induced Cloudiness

I have yet to see any Aviation Induced Cloudiness (AIC)

I have yet to see any Aviation Induced Cirrus

I have yet to see any Induced Cirrus Cloudiness

I have yet to see any Man-made clouds

I have yet to see any Artificial Clouds

I saw many in China during the 13 years I lived there.

I recently saw some in Vietnam during my short travel there.

Hope all is well my old friend.

Like we say in Thai: 'Khorb khun krap' for all your hard work.

Blessings,

- Dan Fournier

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