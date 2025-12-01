Sun Gun: Deadliest Weapon & Weather Control
From the Nazi Sun Gun to BAE Systems using HAARP discoveries to focus sunlight!
The Burning Glass - 1929
In 1929, Hermann Oberth, German-Hungarian physicist and engineer proposed building giant mirrors on a space station to focus the Sun’s radiation on Earth’s surface, making the far North habitable and freeing sea lanes to Siberian harbors. This came during the period from 1887-1963 where many scientists were floating ideas for intentionally melting the arctic to extract oil and gas, among other reasons.
Source: Weather Modification History
The Nazi Sun Gun - 1963
At a research center in Hillersleben a group of them [German scientists] were solemnly laying plans for a “space station” 5,100 miles up, from which a “sun gun” would have the whole earth at its mercy. Assuming that at that height a floating structure would be beyond the pull of the earth’s gravity, they proposed to build a platform for launching rockets into interstellar space and for harnessing the sun’s heat. By use of a huge reflector, like a burning mirror, they calculated that enough heat could be focused on a chosen area to make an ocean boil or to burn up a city in a flash. Their sun gun could also be used, they pointed out, to produce steam and electric power at global receiving stations.
German physicists had already figured out the sun gun’s necessary size (3½ sq. mi.) and composition (metallic sodium). Presumably they also had ideas about how the space station might be kept under control (it would have to revolve with the earth like a satellite) and be supplied with air for its inhabitants. Unperturbed by Allied officers’ skeptical cross-examination, the Germans coolly announced they were certain the thing could be done within 50 or 100 years.
Source: Science: Sun Gun. Time Magazine
How Germany Planned to Fry the World - Gizmodo
Nazi ‘Sun Gun’ Aimed To Burn Cities Using Huge Space Mirrors (VINTAGE PHOTOS) - Huffington Post
The Artificial Ionospheric Mirror - 1990
This invention relates to generation of a Artificial Ionospheric Mirror (AIM), or a plasma layer in the atmosphere. The AIM is used like the ionosphere to reflect RF energy over great distances. A tiltable AIM is created by a heater antenna controlled in phase and frequency. The heater antenna phase shift scans a beam to paint a plasma layer. Frequency is changed to refocus at continually higher altitudes to tilt the plasma layer.
Source: Artificial ionospheric mirror composed of a plasma layer which can be tilted - BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc - US Patent 5041834A, Google Patents
Physics Studies In Artificial Ionospheric Mirror (Aim) Related Phenomena - ARCO Power Technologies and US Air Force Command, Geophysics Lab - 1990
System Concept and Analysis of an Artificial Ionospheric Mirror (AIM) Radar - ARCO Power Technologies and US Air Force Command, Geophysics Lab - 1990
Geoengineering and Weather Modification Patents - 2014. ClimateViewer News
Weather Modification and Geoengineering Patents 1880-2024 - Weather Modification History
Ionospheric Heater Posts - Weather Modification History
Space Weather Modification: HAARP and the Sky Heaters - Weather Modification History
The Laser-Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL) - 2017
Within the next fifty years, scientists at BAE Systems believe that battlefield commanders could deploy a new type of directed energy laser and lens system, called a Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens which is capable of enhancing commanders’ ability to observe adversaries’ activities over much greater distances than existing sensors. - Source: BAE Systems
A method and apparatus for creating an atmospheric electromagnetic radiation path modifying element (40) operative to simulate a physical optical device, the method comprising applying electromagnetic radiation to a selected plurality of three-dimensional portions (12—FIG. 3) of an atmospheric volume (10) so as to heat and/or ionize the air within said portions, wherein said selected portions are spatially located together in a substantially unbroken three-dimensional configuration.
Source: Method and apparatus for simulating electromagnetic radiation path modifying devices - BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc - US Patent 10437130B2, Google Patents
BAE Systems’ Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens is HAARP Tech Re-branded - ClimateViewer News 2017
BAE Systems’ Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens is HAARP Tech Re-branded - on YouTube
Long range electromagnetic radiation sensor having a control system to heat and/or ionize the air within three-dimensional portions of an atmospheric volume - BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc - US Patent 10488733B2, Google Patents
Directed energy atmospheric lens could revolutionize future battlefields - BAE Systems
Giant lenses in the sky - Royal Aeronautical Society
THE FUTURE OF SPYING, Earth’s atmosphere can be turned into massive surveillance system using LASERS, scientists discover - The Sun
US Air Force Plans To Plasma Bomb the Sky for HAARP! BONUS - ClimateViewer News
