The ClimateViewer Report

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Annepo
May 2

Excited to see it! Thank you for sharing all your knowledge and research over the years. Your dedication is truly inspiring. Y’all are loved Jim!

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Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
May 5

READY FOR DOWNLOAD!

Petition: https://climateviewer.com/downloads/epa/EPA-Petition-For-RuleMaking-2026-05-04.pdf

Presentation (from the video): https://climateviewer.com/downloads/epa/EPA-Petition-For-RuleMaking-2026-05-04-Presentation.pdf

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