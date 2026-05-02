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The Geoengineering Elephant in the Room

A Coalition of Researchers and Legal Advocates Announces a Major Public Webinar on What Is Happening in America’s Skies

Special Public Webinar • Monday, May 4, 2026

5:00 PM Pacific • Free & Open to the Public

DOWNLOAD THE PETITION AND PRESENTATION

Epa Petition For Rulemaking 2026 05 04 1.78MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download this petition. Read the petition. Email the EPA, attach the petition, and say “I support this petition for rulemaking”

The Honorable Lee Zeldin Administrator U.S. Environmental Protection Agency William Jefferson Clinton Federal Building Mail Code 1101A 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20460 Email: administrator@epa.gov Talk to you local representative(s) and friends and convince them to mail or email the EPA in support of our petition!

Epa Petition For Rulemaking 2026 05 04 Presentation 11.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Millions of Americans have been looking up and asking the same question for years: What do we really know about those streaks in the sky and are they dangerous? On Monday, May 4th, a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and environmental investigators will convene a special public webinar to share what a two year-long effort has uncovered, and what it means for the future of clean skies in America.

The findings are significant. The implications are far-reaching. And the path forward is one that the broader geoengineering and environmental community has not yet seen.

What we found changes the conversation entirely. We ask only that people come with an open mind.

Dear Friends,

What we have to share with you is big, and a long time coming.

For two years, a dedicated coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations has been doing the work that nobody else has done.

It started with a question millions of Americans have been asking, what are those streaks in the sky, why do some disappear in seconds while others spread for hours into a thick, milky haze that turns a blue sky white, and why has nobody in government ever given us a straight answer?

That question led somewhere none of us fully expected. The science took the coalition in directions that are more provable, more revealing, and more actionable than anything the public conversation has reflected so far. What we found, documented across hundreds of hours of scientific research, legal analysis, and federal regulatory review, is something that will fundamentally change how you understand what is happening above you.

On Monday, May 4th at 5:00 PM Pacific, that coalition is going public. For the first time, everything will be laid out; the science, the evidence, the legal argument, and the path forward.

We are finally ready to tell you everything.

Thank you for your unwavering patience and support.

Official Webinar Press Release:

Petition For Rulemaking Webinar Press Release Final 160KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WHAT IS HAPPENING

Following a landmark filing with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations will convene this Monday evening to publicly present, for the first time, what that filing contains, what it proves, and what it demands. It is the first action of its kind to formally place on the federal record what is actually occurring in America’s atmosphere. The government now has no choice but to respond.

This is not a protest. It is not a theory. It is a federal legal action built on peer-reviewed science, government data, and, critically, the EPA’s own contradictory documents. The agency has 180 days to respond. If it does not, we go to federal court.

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The webinar this Monday is where we lay it all out, for the first time, publicly, in plain language. The science. The legal argument. The evidence. And the path to genuinely clean and healthy skies that has been missing from this conversation for twenty years.

WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT

For two decades, concerned citizens, independent researchers, and legislators across 37 states have been asking the right questions but working from an incomplete picture.

What we have assembled is something that has never existed before; a single, unified, legally actionable document that addresses not just what is in our atmosphere, but who is responsible, under what legal authority they can be held accountable, and exactly what must be done about it.

I want to be direct with you about something. What we found will challenge some long-held assumptions. We ask only one thing: come with an open mind. The evidence will speak for itself.

This is not a rehearsal of familiar arguments. This is entirely new ground, and it is historic. For the first time, the pieces have been assembled into a complete picture. For the first time, that picture has been placed on the federal record. And Monday evening, for the first time, it will be presented to you in full.

WHO IS BEHIND THIS

This petition is the work of a coalition that has come together around a single demand; accountability for America’s skies. Here is who will be joining me on Monday’s webinar:

James Franklin Lee Jr. of ClimateViewer News, LLC: a researcher and data analyst with over a decade of documented investigation into atmospheric emissions and their impacts on public health. Jim has been sounding this alarm since 2015, when he testified before the EPA and warned the agency about exactly what this petition now proves. The agency did not act. This petition forces the answer he never received.

climateviewer.com

Reinette Senum is the President and Founder of GenSeven and SaveOurSkies.org, a researcher and investigator, and a former mayor of Nevada City, CA, whose work bridges environmental science, public policy, and community advocacy.

genseven.org

Leslie Manookian, President and Founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund: a nationally recognized legal advocacy organization with an established record of federal litigation in defense of public health rights and informed consent. Leslie and her team bring the legal firepower that makes this petition not just compelling, but unassailable.

healthfreedomdefense.org

Michael Hogan of Missouri Clean Skies: representing the grassroots, state-level advocacy for atmospheric transparency and environmental accountability that has been building momentum across the country. Michael speaks directly to what 37 states of legislative effort has been working toward, and what this federal petition now makes possible.

mocleanskies.org

Valerie Ferrell, Esq.: Policy Director of Stand for Health Freedom, a national advocacy organization that has empowered over 966,000 individuals to directly contact their elected officials and key decision-makers, generating more than 6.5 million civic actions through its specialized engagement portal. When Stand for Health Freedom moves, Washington notices.

standforhealthfreedom.com

WHAT YOU WILL WALK AWAY WITH

By the end of Monday’s webinar you will understand:

Why the fight for clean skies has not been working, and what has been missing from the conversation

What peer-reviewed science and government data actually reveal about what is in our atmosphere

The federal legal action that is now in motion, and the 180-day countdown it triggers

What this means for the state-level efforts happening across the country

The concrete, actionable path to clean and healthy skies, and what you can do to support it

HOW TO WATCH

The webinar is free, open to everyone, and streaming live on multiple platforms simultaneously.

Monday, May 4, 2026 | 5:00 PM Pacific

YouTube: youtube.com/@climateviewer

Rumble: rumble.com/climateviewer

X: x.com/climateviewer

A live Q&A will follow the presentation. Bring your questions. Bring your skepticism. Bring your receipts. So will we.

A FINAL NOTE

Two years ago, like so many of you, we went looking for answers. What we found changed everything we thought we knew about this fight, and pointed toward a path forward that we believe is the most legally sound, scientifically grounded, and strategically powerful action this community has ever taken.

Monday night, you will see why.

I will see you there.

Jim

OTHER RELATED ARTICLES:

While You’re Waiting for Monday’s Explosive Webinar

Check out my two recent appearances on the UK Column with Jerm Warfare!

James Lee Dismantles the Chemtrail Narrative | Jerm Warfare

Thursday, 9th April 2026



Jim Lee on The Nuances of Geoengineering Part 2 | Jerm Warfare

Wednesday, 15th April 2026

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