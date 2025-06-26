🎙️ I’ll be live on the Libertis Horizon Podcast tomorrow night. Hosted By Michael Joseph with Jim Lee, Reinette Senum & David "Avocado" Wolfe -

June 26th, 2025. 9pm EDT, 6pm PDT.

This Thursday June 26, 2025, the Libertis Horizon Podcast brings together three of the most fearless voices challenging mainstream narratives and exposing hidden truths about what’s really happening in our skies.



Jim Lee. Reinette Senum. David “Avocado” Wolfe.

Three truth-seekers. One groundbreaking conversation.



Together, they’ll be unpacking critical revelations around geoengineering, challenging the long-held assumptions that have dominated the truth movement for decadesincluding startling insights into weather manipulation, aerial spraying, and how propaganda has shaped public perception.



Meet the Guests



​​​​​​​Jim Lee is one of the world’s leading researchers on weather modification, geoengineering, and environmental surveillance. Through ClimateViewer News and his interactive Weather Modification History archive, Jim offers public access to some of the most vital documents and real-time data on weather control operations. His work has been cited by institutions like MIT, the EPA, and the UN, and his tireless advocacy calls for nothing less than global transparency and accountability.



Reinette Senum is a fierce political independent and the host of Foghorn Express, known for her unfiltered investigations into government corruption, 5G, and environmental cover-ups. After stepping down from her third term on the Nevada City Council in 2020, citing deep concerns over Covid-era deception, Reinette has been on the front lines of challenging geoengineering through her work with Save the Skies. She brings powerful insight and new revelations that directly question the truth community’s current leading narratives.



David “Avocado” Wolfe, a renowned nutritionist, herbalist, and freedom warrior, has spent nearly three decades championing radiant health, eco-conscious living, and sovereign thought. A cultural icon in the wellness and truth movement, David brings his passion for natural harmony and fierce independence to this powerful conversation on what’s really being done to our environment, and why it matters more than ever. This episode is more than a conversation, it’s a convergence.



These three trailblazers are connecting the dots: from health to the environment, media to science, law to spirit. What they share could permanently reshape your understanding of chemtrails, climate control, and who is really pulling the levers behind the curtain.



You won’t want to miss this.

