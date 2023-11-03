The ClimateViewer Report

The ClimateViewer Report

Home
Notes
Social Links
WHM Timeline
WMH Newspapers
Archive
Leaderboard

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives. Join our monthly member-only Zoom meeting!

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

The Latest ClimateViewer News

This Substack will serve as a platform to notify you of my latest videos, provide reference material and links from my videos, as well as exclusive reports and deep-dives on the topics of Geoengineering, Weather Modification, Space Weather Modification, and Artificial Cloud Creation.

All material on my ClimateViewer News https://climateviewer.com/ and ClimateViewer Maps https://climateviewer.org/ will remain free to the public indefinitely.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The ClimateViewer Report

Jim Lee's diligent research on Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and Space Weather Modification. Where Conspiracy Meets Reality.

People

Jim Lee @ClimateViewer

@climateviewer
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer's avatar
Tracking Geoengineering, Pollution, Privacy, and Propaganda https://connect.climateviewer.com/
© 2025 James Franklin Lee Jr. of ClimateViewer News LLC.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture