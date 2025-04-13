The ClimateViewer Report

Geoengineering 101: History, Science, and Global Operations Shaping Our Skies
Geoengineering expert Jim Lee joins epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher to expose decades of atmospheric manipulation—just as over 25 states move to ban it.
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
5
Chemtrails, who's involved, what are they doing and why?
Is it harming us? Can we stop them and how?
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
29
2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification
Separating Facts from Fiction. Pragmatic Solutions for Clear Skies
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
34
Jim Lee on Weaponized News with Sam Chaney
Weaponized Weather and Weaponized Minds
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
4
Jim Lee on The Misdirection Of Chemtrails
The Kate Dalley Radio show, March 18, 2025
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
39

March 2025

Florida Sky Watchers on ClimateViewer TV
Going deep in an interview with Mark from Florida Sky Watchers
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
8
The ClimateViewer Gang Q&A with Jeff addressing Weather and Geoengineering
Join us for a live Question and Answer Zoom Call on March 15th, 2025.
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
9
Banning Chemtrails: How to Win!
State Laws Can Ban Weather Modification, but Geoengineering’s a Different Beast—Here’s Why
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
55

February 2025

Carbon Capture Geoengineering 2050
The Hidden Dangers of Massive Carbon Dioxide Pipelines and Underground Sequestration
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
9
Raining Aluminum & Space Junk
The Sources of Stratospheric Aluminum: A Closer Look at the Real Culprits
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
16
Diamond Dust Geoengineering
How to block sunlight without you noticing, allegedly
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
13
Dane Wigington's Shasta County Hearing 2025
Geoengineering Watch creator gets roasted by locals at county hearing.
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
54
