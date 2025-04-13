The ClimateViewer Report
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Social Links
WHM Timeline
WMH Newspapers
Archive
Leaderboard
Latest
Top
Discussions
Geoengineering 101: History, Science, and Global Operations Shaping Our Skies
Geoengineering expert Jim Lee joins epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher to expose decades of atmospheric manipulation—just as over 25 states move to ban it.
Apr 13
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
29
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Geoengineering 101: History, Science, and Global Operations Shaping Our Skies
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Chemtrails, who's involved, what are they doing and why?
Is it harming us? Can we stop them and how?
Apr 13
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
88
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Chemtrails, who's involved, what are they doing and why?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification
Separating Facts from Fiction. Pragmatic Solutions for Clear Skies
Apr 5
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
28
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
34
Jim Lee on Weaponized News with Sam Chaney
Weaponized Weather and Weaponized Minds
Apr 2
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
20
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Jim Lee on Weaponized News with Sam Chaney
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Jim Lee on The Misdirection Of Chemtrails
The Kate Dalley Radio show, March 18, 2025
Apr 1
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
52
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Jim Lee on The Misdirection Of Chemtrails
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
39
March 2025
Florida Sky Watchers on ClimateViewer TV
Going deep in an interview with Mark from Florida Sky Watchers
Mar 14
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
37
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Florida Sky Watchers on ClimateViewer TV
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
The ClimateViewer Gang Q&A with Jeff addressing Weather and Geoengineering
Join us for a live Question and Answer Zoom Call on March 15th, 2025.
Mar 11
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
23
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
The ClimateViewer Gang Q&A with Jeff addressing Weather and Geoengineering
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Banning Chemtrails: How to Win!
State Laws Can Ban Weather Modification, but Geoengineering’s a Different Beast—Here’s Why
Mar 3
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
109
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Banning Chemtrails: How to Win!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
55
February 2025
Carbon Capture Geoengineering 2050
The Hidden Dangers of Massive Carbon Dioxide Pipelines and Underground Sequestration
Feb 27
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
37
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Carbon Capture Geoengineering 2050
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Raining Aluminum & Space Junk
The Sources of Stratospheric Aluminum: A Closer Look at the Real Culprits
Feb 26
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
52
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Raining Aluminum & Space Junk
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Diamond Dust Geoengineering
How to block sunlight without you noticing, allegedly
Feb 16
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
62
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Diamond Dust Geoengineering
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Dane Wigington's Shasta County Hearing 2025
Geoengineering Watch creator gets roasted by locals at county hearing.
Feb 11
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
51
Share this post
The ClimateViewer Report
Dane Wigington's Shasta County Hearing 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
54
© 2025 James Franklin Lee Jr. of ClimateViewer News LLC.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts