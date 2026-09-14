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Alio McDavis's avatar
Alio McDavis
Sep 14

This is so spot on. I watched contrails in the 60's. Not so many, but there they were and yes, non-dissipating.... spreading...... making strato clouds. The problem is that only a tiny fraction of humanity can discern and pull their mind focus out of the storms and confusion of the 5th gen warfare mental overload. The good news is that only a tiny slice of humanity are the players on the field who determine the fates of worlds. Here we have maybe 1% good guys and 1% bad guys. The rest are stage props.

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Geoengineering Free Canada's avatar
Geoengineering Free Canada
Sep 14Edited

Support from Canada:

https://geoengineeringfreecanada.substack.com/p/the-skies-will-be-blue-again?r=1tie6v

https://www.geoengineeringfreecanada.com/thepetition

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