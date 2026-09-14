Watch on Rumble • YouTube

My archive copy, with the full timestamped table of contents below.

Originally aired August 29, 2026 on Man In America with Seth Holehouse: Rumble • YouTube • Apple Podcasts • Spotify

Seth Holehouse asked me to come on and explain geoengineering, and about four minutes in I told him the thing that gets me called a shill, a gatekeeper, and worse, roughly every single day of my life:

The lines in the sky are not the program. They are the distraction FROM the program.

Both halves of that sentence matter, and almost nobody holds both at once. The debunkers say “just contrails, nothing to see here” and walk away from 47 million pounds of metals and soot. The chemtrail community says “secret spray tanks” and walks right past David Keith announcing his start date.

I’ve spent twenty years on this. I was dragged into the chemtrail world kicking and screaming because my comment section would not let me ignore it. Here’s what I’ve got.

Ten Technologies. One Of Them Has Actually Been Used As A Weapon.

Everything at weathermodificationhistory.com breaks into three categories, and they are separated by ALTITUDE, not by vibes:

Weather modification — the troposphere. Where all weather happens. Geoengineering — the stratosphere. Above the clouds. Space weather modification — the ionosphere. Above everything.

Let’s start at the top, because that’s where the loudest claims live.

Sky Heaters

HAARP, the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program in Gakona, Alaska. There are four other ionospheric heaters in the world. Not forty. Not four hundred. Four. Despite anything you have been told, they require a very specific antenna type, a specific frequency, and specific power to do space weather modification.

They work in tandem with sounding rockets and satellites that release barium, strontium, trimethylaluminum, lithium, cesium, and sulfur hexafluoride. Why? Because the ionosphere is INVISIBLE. Dump chemicals up there, they stick to magnetic field lines, and now HAARP has something it can heat and watch in the D, E, and F regions. This isn’t exotic. The Combined Release and Radiation Effects Satellite was doing this with the Arecibo heater back in the 1980s.

Now here’s the part that gets me hate mail.

Everyone points at Bernard Eastlund’s patents. Eastlund himself, on his own Eastlund Science website — now deleted, pull it off archive.org — said the patent called for an antenna array 10 to 100 times the size of HAARP.

Do the arithmetic with me:

HAARP: 3.6 million watts, roughly 5 billion watts effective radiated power.

Eastlund’s own estimate to nudge the jet stream: 100 BILLION watts.

The most powerful radar on the planet, at Eglin AFB on the Florida panhandle: about 40 million watts. It cannot affect weather, because the energy passes straight through it.

There has never been a documented case in the history of man of an electromagnetic frequency changing the weather. Not one. The exception is lasers, and even then we’re talking about ionizing a narrow column of air for laser-channeled lightning or femtosecond filament rain triggering. Real technology. In my timeline. Not a jet stream steering wheel.

I want HAARP investigated. I also want to stop watching the movement burn its credibility on a 3.6 megawatt antenna farm while the actual deployment plan gets written in public.

Cloud Seeding: Invented 1946, Weaponized By 1967

Vincent Schaefer, Irving Langmuir, and Bernard Vonnegut (yes, Kurt’s brother) at General Electric, November 1946. Silver iodide and dry ice.

By October 1947 — eleven months later — Project Cirrus seeded an unnamed tropical storm that was headed out to sea. It turned 180 degrees and hit Savannah, Georgia. Damage and dead people.

The rewrite says a frontal shelf did it. Fine. Here’s my rule, and it’s the oldest rule in the world: if you break it, you buy it. If you modify it, you own the damage. Langmuir was running his mouth about Cirrus in the papers and got told to shut up, because the lawyers could already see where this was going.

Eleven months from invention to steering a hurricane. Sit with that.

The Only One Ever Used In War

Cloud seeding is the ONLY technology on that entire list ever documented as a weapon of war.

Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam. The Ho Chi Minh Trail. Project Popeye, also filed under Operation Motorpool, Intermediary, and Compatriot, because nothing says “we’re proud of this” like five names for it. CIA, Air Force, and Navy sprinkling silver iodide and lead iodide into the monsoon to make the trail impassable. 1967 to 1972.

If you’ve seen Forrest Gump or any Vietnam documentary, you’ve seen soldiers up to their waists in water.

The official retrospective is that it didn’t really work, it had no real effect on the monsoon. Then why’d you do it for five years?

Jack Anderson spotted a page on Lyndon Johnson’s desk mentioning Popeye. Seymour Hersh wrote it up in the New York Times in 1972. And suddenly you had a room full of old men in Congress not merely outraged about weather warfare, but glancing at each other and thinking: wait, we can control the weather?

It was Johnson himself, as vice president, who said “he who controls the weather controls the world.” Kennedy had been talking about international cooperation on weather modification for the benefit of mankind. Johnson took the other fork.

Three congressional hearings later, the world signed the Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD), the weather warfare ban.

Was it weak and flawed? Absolutely.

Here’s the flaw, and it’s the whole ballgame: they acknowledged the problem and never built a way to verify compliance. Trust, and then don’t bother verifying.

How You Fix ENMOD: Steal The Nuke Playbook

We banned upper-atmosphere nuclear testing after Starfish Prime and the Soviet Project K tests were frying satellites with EMP at 300 km. 2,600 detonations in, somebody finally said enough.

But the Limited Test Ban Treaty didn’t just ban the thing. It built the machinery to CATCH people doing the thing: the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization’s International Monitoring System, infrasound recorders and seismographs ringing the planet. Kim Jong-un pops one off and we triangulate it in milliseconds. 45 milliseconds to this sensor, 70 to that one, 25 to the other. There it is.

That’s what a real treaty looks like.

So I’ve proposed the Environmental Modification Accountability Act. If weather warfare is still going on today — and I believe it is — we have to be able to PROVE it. That means:

Sampling what chemicals are in our rainfall.

Sampling what’s actually in our stratosphere.

Knowing where the flights are, including the military activity that never shows up on flight radar.

Transparency and accountability. Same two words I’ve been saying for a decade, and no treaty on Earth currently delivers either one.

The Rain Embargo: How You Cloud Seed To Create A Drought

After Popeye, the CIA ran weather warfare against Cuba. This one gets almost no play.

Project Stormfury had NOAA trying to steer hurricanes for about two decades, and the CIA used some of those missions to try to push storms into Cuba. They also seeded over the Gulf so the rain would fall on open water before it ever reached the island.

The goal was DROUGHT. The target was Castro’s sugar crop.

How do you make a drought by seeding clouds? You over-seed them. Flood the cloud with so many particles that every droplet that forms is too small to fall. Squeeze the rain out early, and what’s left can’t grow heavy enough to reach the ground. They called it a rain embargo.

Read that again, because it kills the most common assumption in this entire field: seeding does not just mean “more rain.” It means whoever is holding the dial decides.

Langmuir’s own comparison: one gram of silver iodide under optimum conditions releases latent heat on the order of an atomic bomb. That’s the leverage. Chemicals have an oversized butterfly effect on precipitation because they change heat distribution fast.

Project Mongoose showed up in the recent JFK file releases with a passing mention that looks like it may be the umbrella. I have not updated my timeline entry with an official program name for the Cuba seeding, because I don’t have it nailed down yet and I triple-check before I tell you something is true.

More receipts from the modify-the-weather file:

Chernobyl, 1986. Soviet aircraft seeded the radioactive plume so the fallout would rain out over Belarus before it reached Moscow . Look at the contamination map: the hot zone around the reactor, then a second enormous hot zone in Belarus. Belarus was not warned. Project Cyclone. I watched the HBO miniseries and screamed at my television, because they left the most important part out. They always leave it out.

Beijing Olympics, 2008. They swore they’d keep the Bird’s Nest dry. There is YouTube footage of soaked spectators under umbrellas.

Which brings me to the line that upsets everybody at the same time: in eighty years, not one cloud seeding project has ever demonstrated scientific efficacy.

That is not me saying weather control isn’t real. You can absolutely attempt to control weather. You will simply never get the result you expected, because weather is chaos theory, not control theory. God built a perfect system. These men can perturb it. They cannot drive it.

The Entire History Of Geoengineering, Compressed

Mount Tambora, 1815. So much sulfur and soot lofted into the stratosphere that 1816 became the Year Without a Summer, about 3°C off global temperature. The higher you inject, the longer the residence time.

Mount Pinatubo, 1991. Brief global cooling. Every climate scientist on Earth takes notes.

Mikhail Budyko proposed his “blanket” of sunlight-blocking chemicals back in the ‘60s. Cesare Marchetti coined the word geoengineering in 1977, and he meant carbon dioxide removal, not sun-blocking. Ken Caldeira has admitted on a podcast that circa 1999 a room of policymakers asked him what to call the thing he was describing, and he said, essentially, geoengineering?

Then 1997 at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: Edward Teller, Roderick Hyde, and Lowell Wood invent the modern version of stratospheric aerosol injection.

Teller invented the hydrogen bomb. Wood’s nickname is Dr. Evil. I don’t think I need to add much to that.

Paper one is the three of them. Paper two adds Ken Caldeira to model what a geoengineered world would look like. Paper three drops Caldeira and goes back to the original three. In 2006, Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen blesses the concept, and the entire geoengineering industrial-university complex switches on.

Then comes the name-changing, which is my favorite tell in this entire field:

Geoengineering Climate engineering (because “geo” means Earth and we’re not engineering the dirt) Climate intervention (the 2016 National Academy of Sciences report, with CIA involvement) Climate restoration (even the geoengineers laughed at this one) Solar geoengineering (Harvard’s program brought the original word back around full circle)

Five names for one object. Go to scholar.google.com, put each term in quotation marks, and you’ll find thousands of papers under each one. When an industry needs five names, it isn’t a branding problem. It’s a hiding problem.

14 Planes, Then 15 Private Jets

In 2012, Bill Gates asked David Keith and Ken Caldeira what it would take and what it would cost.

Keith paired with Aurora Flight Sciences and produced a number: fourteen Boeing 747-400s, with modified engines and modified fuel, because you have to get to roughly 90,000 feet to mimic Tambora and Pinatubo. Almost nothing flies that high. The U-2 and the SR-71 can. Your Southwest flight cannot.

Why go that high? Because the higher you loft it, the longer it stays, and the fewer flights you have to pay for.

Where they want to release is the elegant part, and it’s their plan, not my speculation: release within about 10° north and south of the equator, and the Brewer-Dobson circulation does the distribution for you, carrying the aerosol poleward in both hemispheres. Evenly. Hopefully. Allegedly.

Recently Keith has doubled down and shrunk the entry cost: fifteen private jets. Gulfstreams. Start subscale in 2030, full deployment by 2035.

In an MIT Technology Review article released on February 5, 2024, Keith proposes:

“a country or group of countries could conceivably start a subscale solar geoengineering deployment in as little as five years.” Using assumptions confirmed with Gulfstream, we estimate that any of its G500/600 aircraft could loft about 10 kilotons of material per year to 15.5 kilometers. If highly mass-efficient CS 2 were used, a fleet of no more than 15 aircraft could carry up 100 kilotons of sulfur a year.

Meanwhile:

Stardust Solutions , an Israeli-based startup founded with former atomic energy agency leadership, is now a defense contractor developing geoengineering deployment. I’ve written about them on climateviewer.news. Links below.

Aeolus Labs, a partly defense-funded AI startup, claims it will prevent a Category 5 hurricane from making U.S. landfall within four years. Founders include Mason Lee and Koki Mashita, with Dr. Daniel Rosenfeld — who has been cloud seeding for forty years and who I interviewed in person at the 21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification in Austin in 2018.

None of this is new, either. DHS ran a hurricane modification workshop in 2008 with the goal of stopping the next Katrina. The room included marine cloud brightening originators John Latham and Stephen Salter, veterans of Project Stormfury, and an MIT proposal to steer hurricanes with carbon black dust — which is William Gray’s 1974 idea with a fresh coat of paint.

NOAA essentially declined. Their own Stormfury people said we tried it, it didn’t work, and the liability is enormous. So DHS turned to NASA and private contractors instead.

Now add AI, and every one of these outfits says we can model it properly this time.

Here Is Where Everyone Is Looking, And Here Is Where It’s Happening

This is the part that will cost me subscribers, and I’m going to say it anyway.

Altitude, from the ground up:

Ground level: cloud seeding generators, cloud ionizers, lasers, marine cloud brightening. All of it launched from the ground.

1,000 to 20,000 ft: cumulus clouds. This is where cloud seeding for rain or for drought operates.

30,000 to 45,000 ft: cirrus. ICE clouds. This is commercial flight altitude.

The tropopause: typically around 39,000 ft, but I’ve seen it as low as 24,000 over San Diego and as high as 65,000 off the Florida Keys. It moves constantly.

60,000 to 90,000 ft: where stratospheric aerosol injection wants to be.

Contrails form under the Schmidt-Appleman criterion, worked out during World War II. Roughly -50°C and about 60% relative humidity and you get a trail. Persist or not is a humidity question.

This has been understood and PREDICTABLE since the B-17s. My friend Jeff, a former Navy meteorologist — real guy, been to my house, shook his hand, you can find him in my Telegram — briefed F-14 and F-18 crews on exactly which regions would leave a persistent white arrow pointing back at the carrier. B-17G crews over Germany died because of those lines. That’s why the military has contrail suppression and contrail avoidance systems and uses them daily. When B-2s flew the Iran bunker-buster mission, they were above the altitude where contrails can form.

So here’s the Socratic ladder I need you to walk down with me:

Can you make a cloud where there’s no moisture? No. Is the lower stratosphere moist? No. It’s extremely dry, and it warms with altitude at the inversion. Can stratospheric aerosol injection therefore make a visible trail? No. Did Tambora make clouds? No. Did Pinatubo make clouds? No.

SAI does not make clouds. It was never supposed to. The goal is to WHITEN THE SKY.

The sky is blue because of Rayleigh scattering. Aerosols produce Mie scattering (spelled M-I-E), and Mie scattering whitens. That milky, hazy, gray-white sky behind the cumulus clouds of your childhood? The days with no trails at all and no blue either? That is what geoengineering looks like. Not a line. A tint.

Half the movement is filming the wrong altitude.

“I Didn’t Grow Up With Criss-Crossed Skies.” Correct. Here’s Why.

Seth said it on air and he’s right, and the answer isn’t nozzles. Chart’s on chemtrailfacts.com. It runs 1970 to present.

1970: the first civil high-bypass turbofan. The old low-bypass turbojets threw out large chunks of soot. High-bypass engines produce NANOPARTICLES of soot and burn cooler, which means more water and more nuclei at the exact altitude where cirrus forms. About 220 million air passengers that year.

1990: 90% of flights are high-bypass. We cross one billion passengers per year.

1996: the Air Force publishes Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025. The full document is on weathermodificationhistory.com. That one is real and it is a doozy.

1997: Richard Finke posts about chemtrails on Usenet. The original claim was about NATO’s single-fuel concept, JP-8, and ethylene dibromide.

1999–2002: William Thomas takes it to Art Bell’s Coast to Coast AM and the whole world starts looking up.

2000: 1.7 billion passengers.

2003–2007: MySpace, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, iPhone. By 2006 half the planet is carrying a camera.

2010: 2.2 billion passengers, and What In The World Are They Spraying? becomes the first blockbuster chemtrail film.

2011: worldwide adoption of Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum . Implemented 1988, global by 2011. Aircraft go from 2,000 ft of vertical separation to 1,000 ft. You can now stack twice as many planes into the same slab of sky.

2019: 4.4 billion passengers. 42 million flights, up from 24 million in 2004.

Today: back above 5 billion passengers, 45 million flights, and the industry projects DOUBLE by 2050.

Now let me kill the myth that gets attributed to me constantly: commercial jet fuel has barely changed. JP-8 is military. I am not saying they changed your Delta flight’s fuel in the ‘90s. What changed is the ENGINE type, the ALTITUDE band, the DENSITY of flights, and the sheer NUMBER.

And one more number that should stop you cold: for every ton of jet fuel burned, you produce 1.24 tons of water. You make more water than you burned fuel. Forty-five million flights a year are continuously replenishing humidity at cruise altitude, manufacturing the ice-supersaturated regions that make the next plane’s trail persist.

We are not spraying the sky. We are HUMIDIFYING it, seeding it, and stacking more planes into it every year.

“But It Turns On And Off”

I get this one weekly. Dashed trails. Obvious proof of a valve, right?

Ice-supersaturated regions are not solid slabs. Gravity waves and turbulence move air up and down in a sine wave. Dry stratospheric air descends and cuts the moist pocket off, so you get a gap, then moisture, then a gap. Don’t take my word for it: ask your glider buddies. They hunt these structures for a living. Thermals, lee waves rolling off mountains (named after the lee side, not after me, I’m not that special).

That’s one of roughly seven explanations for on/off trails.

And sometimes the exhaust isn’t making the trail at all. When you see a plane with a rainbow sheet running wingtip to wingtip, that’s an aerodynamic contrail — over-wing pressure drop condensing moisture directly. That one actually IS homogeneous nucleation. It’s the same physics as the vapor you see coming off a fighter jet banking hard.

Which brings us to the question nobody asks the debunkers. They love to say “it’s just water vapor.”

Condensing on WHAT?

There are only two kinds of nucleation. Homogeneous is water sticking to itself. That is not what’s happening up there. It’s heterogeneous — water condensing onto particles. Sulfur, soot, and metals.

So it’s not “just water vapor.” It’s water wrapped around your engine’s exhaust chemistry. Both sides of this argument have been wrong for twenty-five years, in opposite directions.

My Chemtrail Challenge

I believed all of it in 2010. All of it. I fought my way out of it kicking and screaming, and I have been publicly wrong more times than I can count. I told people for three years that Stadis 450 was a barium salt in jet fuel. It isn’t. I was wrong, I said so on YouTube in front of everybody, and there are still people quoting my mistake back to me.

So here’s the challenge, and it’s the same one I put in my last video:

Check today’s atmospheric conditions. University of Wyoming, UCAR, or College of DuPage soundings. If you’ll trust College of DuPage for your NEXRAD videos, you’ll trust it for a radiosonde. Run the contrail finder plugin on windy.com. Get your flight tracker up. Get a telescope or a superzoom if you need it — plane spotters get close enough to see the pilot. Find me ONE aircraft making a persistent trail when the temperature, RHw, and RHi say it cannot happen.

If the numbers do not fit, you must acquit.

Seven years. Nikon P900, 85x optical zoom, flight tracker in one hand, soundings in the other, watching like a hawk to prove MYSELF wrong, because catching Bigfoot was the video I actually wanted to make.

I have never caught it. Every pump-and-pipe photo I ever chased turned out to be a ballast tank or Youngstown Air Reserve Base Aerial Spraying Unit. Every single time.

“My flights don’t show up on radar” is not an acceptable answer anymore. In seven years of daily observation I found TWO. If 97% of what you’re filming is Delta and Southwest making clouds exactly the way physics predicts, then congratulations: you have a pollution problem, and pollution problems have regulators, dockets, and lawyers.

What We’re Actually Demanding From The EPA

I’m part of a coalition. The petition for rulemaking is public, it has 170 references, and it’s at AmericanCleanAirCoalition.org. Not my website. Go read it and check my math.

We are NOT advocating fewer flights, biofuels, or any UN framework agenda. We are asking the EPA for an endangerment finding under the Clean Air Act covering aviation-induced cloudiness, sulfur oxides, and metals — which forces them to write regulations.

The receipts inside it:

2.85 billion barrels of jet fuel burned annually, at 400 to 800 parts per billion fuel sulfur content, with roughly 80% of flights operating in the upper troposphere and lower stratosphere.

747 million pounds of sulfur dioxide reaching the UTLS every year. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin got publicly angry about Make Sunsets releasing 220 pounds. Make it make sense.

21.4 gigagrams — 47 million pounds of metals and soot per year: aluminum, barium, molybdenum, vanadium, copper, nickel, lead, manganese. From the fuel, the engine oil, and engine erosion itself.

280 septillion nanoparticles a year. Ten quadrillion per second. Those numbers do not pause on a clear day.

The Indian Space Research Organization measured 10,000 black carbon particles per cubic centimeter at 60,000 feet , coated in sulfuric acid. Nothing flies at 60,000 feet. So how did it get there? David Keith published the mechanism in 2010: Photophoretic levitation of engineered aerosols for geoengineering, describing black particles that heat, convect, and loft themselves.

A bifurcated stratosphere : the northern hemisphere is now chemically distinct from a comparatively pristine southern hemisphere.

Geoengineering bans proposed in 38 states — and in the states that passed them, the trails did not go away. Because they were never the mechanism.

And two quotes that should have ended this debate decades ago:

“It appears likely that inadvertent cloud seeding by jet aircraft may be the same order of magnitude as that attained in commercial cloud seeding operations.” Murcray, W. B. “On the Possibility of Weather Modification by Aircraft Contrails.” Monthly Weather Review 98 (1970).

Fifty-six years ago.

“I’m talking about a sub-visual contrail generated haze of ice, which we do not classify as a cloud, but gives the blue sky a more whitish tint. We might already be conducting some unintentional geoengineering here.” Dr. Charles Long, NOAA.

A NOAA scientist said we might already be geoengineering, and the loudest voices in this movement are still filming the wrong altitude.

And when David Keith was asked about regulating stratospheric sulfur, the geoengineer’s own objection was this:

Mexico has not set a date for implementing its (geoengineering) ban, a spokeswoman for the environmental ministry said. And it’s unclear what effect a ban might have. Dr. David Keith argues a ban is unenforceable. “You can’t write legislation that says you can’t put sulfur in the stratosphere since every commercial flight does that,” he told Reuters.

He’s telling you the loophole. He’s telling you it’s already legal. Listen to him.

Contrail Avoidance Is Not A Fix. It’s Phase One.

Everybody knows about solar radiation management. Almost nobody reads the second half of the sentence: earth radiation management, which includes cirrus cloud thinning.

That Biden-era report people hold up? The first paragraph asks for research into SAI, marine cloud brightening, AND cirrus cloud thinning. First paragraph.

In 2017 it took me three phone calls to get an interview with Dr. Rangasayi Halthore of the FAA’s Aviation Climate Change Research Initiative. I asked him what Ulrich Schumann meant when he told ICAO in 2010 that they wanted less warming and more cooling contrails, predictable for operational planning. I already knew. I wanted it from the horse’s mouth.

His answer:

“We would like to have more contrail-induced cirrus clouds by day and none during the night.”

There’s that word again: MORE.

Why? Because thin cirrus at night traps outgoing longwave radiation. Incoming shortwave can be reflected, but the longwave heading back out gets caught and bounced. Every camper on Earth knows this in their bones: clear night, crispy bones. Cloudy night, thick warm air.

Clouds by day, none by night. That is a dial. A dial someone is asking to hold.

If man-made warming is happening at all, it is being made by CLOUDS, not CO2. Henrik Svensmark has been right about cosmic ray nucleation for years, and Jasper Kirkby at CERN validated a great deal of it. Cloud-aerosol interaction remains the single largest acknowledged unknown in climate science, and they admit it freely in the journals while telling you the science is settled in the press release.

My 2030 Prediction, And The Chart AI Got Wrong

First, a correction, because I said I’d make it: the solar cycle graphic I brought on the show has the curve misaligned. The 2024–2025 label is where the solar minimum actually sits. I spent four hours trying to beat ChatGPT into producing a correct version and I found its weakness instead. It hallucinated, it made up citations, and it couldn’t render a chart it had the data for. I’m rebuilding that graphic properly with SILSO sunspot data for my solar cycle video. If you saw the bad version, this is me telling you it was bad.

Now the argument.

Alexander Chizhevsky documented what he called mass excitability: solar maxima track with revolution and war, solar minima with mass passivity and a public that will put up with nearly anything. The last minimum was COVID. Nobody lifted a finger.

Here’s the alignment that keeps me up:

The Climate Clock runs out July 2029 . There’s one in the UK, one the last Pope put up. They’re telling you the deadline.

Agenda 2030.

David Keith: subscale start 2030 , full deployment 2035 .

Stardust Solutions: field experiments now, deployment on the same timeline.

The next solar minimum, and the next presidential election, landing in the same window.

During a solar minimum you get a weakened ionosphere, more galactic cosmic ray penetration, more ionization, more cloud nucleation, more cloud cover, more rainfall, and historically more seismic and volcanic activity. The planet cools somewhat on its own.

My prediction: they geoengineer into a solar minimum and claim the credit. “We saved you from global warming.” You can’t keep a warming narrative running while the thermometer disagrees, but you CAN deploy right before a natural cooling and take the win. That’s not a mechanism problem. That’s a timing decision, and the timing is published.

And here is the scenario I want you to read for yourself instead of taking mine: Seth Baum’s 2013 double catastrophe paper. The world agrees to geoengineer. Then something breaks — war, collapse, whatever — and injection stops. Termination shock slams the climate back. Start geoengineering and you cannot stop; it’s heroin with a global dose.

Now run the other version: we’re mid-deployment, committed to reducing incoming sunlight, and a volcano goes off during a grand solar minimum. Year without a summer. Rainfall patterns shift worldwide. Famine.

If you want a depopulation scenario, you do not need a secret spray program. You need a peer-reviewed paper, a funding line, and fifteen Gulfstreams. It’s already written down.

The corrected timeline image no AI could create! Credit: Domenic Marrama and Jim Lee

The Butterfly, The Steel Basketball, And Why Meso-Scale Matters

People assume you need godlike power to move weather at continental scale. You don’t, and understanding why is the difference between paranoia and strategy.

The sun delivers about 1,400 watts per square meter. Nothing humans have built comes remotely close. Not HAARP. Every laser on the planet fired at once doesn’t close the gap.

But consider a stream. Put a steel basketball in it. The water diverts around it. You have not overpowered the river. You have redirected it, and it keeps flowing.

The sky is a river, always in motion. Every technology in this article modifies it. If the Earth is already swinging into a change and you give it a NUDGE at the right moment, that’s the butterfly effect. That’s chaos theory doing the heavy lifting for you.

There is no climate control. There is climate CHAOS, and a nefarious actor with a nudge and good timing can make a bad situation considerably worse.

What We Know, And What We Don’t

What we know, with receipts:

Cloud seeding was invented in 1946 and was deployed as a weapon of war within twenty-one years, by our own government, for five years, over three countries. ENMOD banned weather warfare in 1976 and built ZERO verification. That gap has never been closed. The CIA used seeding to manufacture drought against Cuba. The Soviets used it to dump fallout on Belarus. Modern stratospheric aerosol injection was invented at Lawrence Livermore in 1997 and has been renamed five times since. Named people with funding and start dates intend to deploy beginning circa 2030. Commercial aviation is already injecting 747 million pounds of sulfur dioxide and 47 million pounds of metals and soot into the UTLS every year, and NOAA scientists have called that unintentional geoengineering in print. The FAA-adjacent research world is on record wanting MORE contrail cirrus by day and none at night.

What we do NOT know, honestly:

The official program name for the Cuba operations.

Exactly what the military is flying, since much of it never appears on ADS-B.

What’s actually in your rainfall this week, because nobody is systematically sampling it.

Whether any current operation exceeds ENMOD, because there is no monitoring system to tell us.

Notice that every single unknown on that list is an unknown BY DESIGN. That’s not a mystery. That’s a policy choice, and policy choices can be reversed.

What Are We Going To Do About What We Know

There is no such thing as a no-spray day. The 280 septillion nanoparticles a year do not take Sundays off. They fall on you whether you see a line or not. Giving yourself permission to go outside because the sky looks clean is the single most effective way this problem stays invisible.

Every day is a spray day. So act like it.

Read the petition. AmericanCleanAirCoalition.org. 170 references. Check my work and tell me where I’m wrong: jim@climateviewer.com. Take the challenge. Soundings, flight tracker, windy.com contrail finder. Learn to predict a trail day before it happens. Once you can predict it, you can prove it, and once you can prove it you can testify about it. Follow the local money. Cloud seeding contracts are public. If you live in Sacramento and pay a water bill, SMUD is spending roughly $900,000 to $2 million a year on cloud seeding. Names, addresses, and line items exist in your state. Your tax dollars are buying it.

Reported Weather Modification Activities in the USA (2004-2012) • Excel Spreadsheet • Adobe PDF • with sponsors (who paid for the weather control), operators (who manipulated the weather), where it happened, when, and why. Go federal on geoengineering. State bans don’t touch the stratosphere. Thirty-eight states have tried; the sky didn’t change. The only thing that stops geoengineering is the threat of force, and the only body that can credibly make that threat is the U.S. Congress enforcing what ENMOD said in 1976: releasing chemicals into the stratosphere is a direct national security threat, met with force, not a strongly worded sanction. Get an endangerment finding. That’s the lever that already exists in the Clean Air Act. Use the tool that’s on the wall.

We have until the next presidential election to make our representatives understand that this is a NATIONAL SECURITY issue, not a conspiracy theory. The conspiracy framing is exactly what has neutered us for twenty-five years. One step forward, three steps back, every time somebody walks into a legislator’s office with the wrong argument. You don’t get a second chance at a first impression.

A Call For Unity: No Gatekeeping

I get called a gatekeeper constantly, so let me be extremely clear.

Go to Dane Wigington’s geoengineeringwatch.org. Watch The Dimming. Buy Peter Kirby’s book. Read J. Marvin Herndon’s papers. Listen to ALL of us, weigh us against each other, and use the discernment God gave you.

What I want more than anything is for Dane and Peter and Marvin and me and everyone else in this fight to sit down and produce three lists:

here’s what we believe here’s what we can prove and here’s what we’re going to do about what we can prove today.

Human nature says it probably won’t happen. I pray about it anyway.

The tribalism — these are shills, those are agents, only listen to us — divides us at exactly the moment the other side is consolidating. It is the cheapest win They™ have ever been handed, and we hand it over for free.

I don’t come from fear and I won’t sell you fear. Fear is the thing the Bible tells you to put down, over and over: fear not. I promised God I’d give you every receipt that led me to my conclusions so you could judge for yourself and be LESS afraid, not more. I’ve been wrong publicly and repeatedly and I’ll be wrong again. I’m batting high, not perfect, and I’m open to the possibility that I’m wrong about all of it.

But I was a chemtrail believer too, until I proved to myself beyond a shadow of a doubt that every pump and pipe I ever chased was misattributed. It is very hard to stop believing something you’ve believed for a long time. I know. I’ve been there. That’s why I’m not mad at you.

As Margaret Mead put it, never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has. I’m looking for the 10% of you who read this and decide to go check for yourselves.

Education plus action equals activism. Everything else is just watching the sky.

#CirrusCloudsMatter

📺 Watch the full interview: Rumble • YouTube 🙏 Thank you Seth Holehouse and Man In America for the platform and for the open mind.

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