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Jim Lee @ClimateViewer's avatar
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
8d

You’re Watching the Wrong Altitude

https://www.climateviewer.news/p/youre-watching-the-wrong-altitude

A company just raised $60 million to spray the stratosphere. It plans to do it at 59,000 feet. Everybody’s staring at 35,000.

TAKE THE CHEMTRAIL CHALLENGE!

I DARE YOU.

#chemtrails #geoengineering

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Debrajmac's avatar
Debrajmac
8d

Thank you, Jim, for your dedication, tireless research and for disclosing your vital findings to the public and for you integrity in doing so.

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