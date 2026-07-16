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I recently sat down with Mike Adams and Todd Pitner on Decentralized TV's Down the Rabbit Hole (Episode 123) for a wide-ranging conversation about weather modification, weather warfare, geoengineering, and the one thing almost nobody is talking about: the aviation industry's uncontrolled chemical dumping into our skies.

Introduction of Jim Lee and Weaponization of the Atmosphere (3:13)

Historical Context of Weather Warfare (8:45)

Recent Developments and Evidence of Weather Warfare (17:07)

Challenges in Proving Weather Warfare (46:22)

Impact of Jet Fuel Emissions on Weather Patterns (46:37)

Legal and Policy Efforts to Address Weather Modification (1:07:47)

Conclusion and Call to Action (1:08:59)

REACTIONS

Cloud Seeding and Geoengineering Concerns (1:14:57)

Jet Fuel Pollution and Military Aviation (1:23:16)

I’ve spent two decades archiving this subject — 850+ newspaper articles from the 1800s to present, 180 timeline entries, and a searchable database of weather modification and climate engineering patents at WeatherModificationHistory.com, plus ClimateViewer 3D and the new ChemtrailFacts.com. I don’t ask anyone to take my word for anything. The receipts are all there. But because this topic is drowning in a mix of 70% science and 30% BS — what I call “sci-fi slavery” — let me lay out what we discussed, fact versus fiction.

FACT: Weather warfare is real, documented, and banned — with no way to enforce the ban

From 1967 to 1972, the CIA, US Air Force, and US Navy (out of China Lake, California) ran Operation Popeye — five years of clandestine cloud seeding over Vietnam and Laos using silver iodide and lead iodide to flood the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The slogan: “Make mud, not war.” Not even the Secretary of Defense knew — he testified to Congress that he had no knowledge of the program. Columnist Jack Anderson exposed it, and once it hit the New York Times in 1972, the fallout led to the UN’s Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD) in 1976 — an international ban on hostile weather modification.

Here’s the problem I hammered on the show: when the world banned atmospheric nuclear tests, it built a verification regime — the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization’s international monitoring system of seismographs and infrasound stations that can hear a nuke go off anywhere on Earth. ENMOD has no such thing, so I proposed one! A ban on weather warfare with no way to catch a violator is a murder statute with no detectives. That single omission — no verification regime — is the number one issue in this entire field, and it was intentional.

The history doesn’t stop there. During Project Stormfury (the NOAA hurricane modification program of the 1960s–70s), the US explored steering hurricanes toward Cuba to destroy Castro’s sugar crops, and the CIA ran a “rain embargo” against Cuba — deliberately overseeding clouds over the Gulf so they rained out before reaching the island. That’s a documented use of cloud seeding to create drought, not just rain. To this day we don’t even know that project’s name.

FACT: Nations still accuse each other of weather theft — and we can’t prove or disprove it

Iranian President Ahmadinejad accused European countries of “stealing Iran’s rain” in 2010, 2011, and 2012 — the last time in front of the United Nations. Iranian Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali followed up in 2018–2021, accusing Israel and the UAE of “stealing our clouds.” Then came the Dubai floods.

Was it payback? Could Iran have dumped cloud seeding material into an atmospheric river already headed for Dubai? It’s possible — the technology exists, the motive exists, the history exists. But here’s where I part ways with most commentators: I never speak with certainty about things that cannot be proven, and without a verification regime, none of this can be proven in a court of law. That’s not a bug in the system. That’s the design flaw we need to fix.

FICTION: NEXRAD Doppler radar steers hurricanes

I was once guilty of this one myself. Years ago I mapped every Doppler radar in North America and watched the weather every single day, wanting to catch the smoking gun. You know what I saw? Not one cloud ever changed direction.

The math tells you why. A WSR-88D NEXRAD radar peaks around a million watts, and the government’s stated effective radiated power sounds enormous — until you apply the duty cycle (it’s only transmitting a fraction of a percent of the time), which knocks the real-world average down to roughly 1,400 watts spread through a massive, constantly moving volume of air. The sun delivers about 1,300 watts per square meter to the ground; even standing in a NEXRAD’s don’t-go-here danger zone you’d get about 96 W/m². A hurricane releases on the order of 10¹⁶ joules (watts) per second. Attacking a hurricane with a weather radar is like going after a bear with a toothpick — and the radar is non-ionizing X-band or S-band energy in a flowing medium. You’re not cooking anything; the sky is a river.

FICTION: HAARP is cooking the weather

Same story. I spent three years monitoring HAARP transmissions with ham radio friends (you can tune in yourself, 2.8–10 MHz), cross-checking every activation against temperature, humidity, and satellite observations, hoping to be the guy who caught it on video. Every single time it came on: not one meteorological data point changed. 3.6 million watts into 180 antennas, and no weather ever moved. HAARP is space-weather modification, not local or global weather modification.

Here’s the bigger point: in the entire published scientific record, there has never been a single documented case of an electromagnetic frequency modifying the weather — with the narrow exceptions of cloud ionizers and lasers, both of which work through ionization, which radars and HAARP do not produce in the troposphere. The same goes for “scalar waves”: no one in history has ever demonstrated one. And believe me, if someone had, the United Arab Emirates Rain Enhancement Program would be throwing money at them. If you make it rain on them, they will make it rain on you.

I’m willing to be wrong — but you have to come with evidence, and in 20 years, nobody has.

Why does this matter? Because every hour spent yelling about NEXRAD and HAARP is an hour not spent on the real, funded, chemical programs — like Stardust Solutions, an Israeli geoengineering startup with $60 million in venture capital openly planning stratospheric aerosol deployment by 2030 and angling to become a government contractor. The fiction protects the fact.

FACT: Weather modification has always been chemical — and it’s been monetized

Cloud seeding was invented in 1946 at General Electric by Vincent Schaefer, Irving Langmuir, and Bernard Vonnegut. Langmuir himself claimed that 30 milligrams of silver iodide, under optimum conditions, liberates energy comparable to an atomic bomb — and he publicly admitted their New Mexico seeding experiments preceded devastating flooding in Omaha in the 1950s.

In 1958, Dr. Florence Van Straten created clouds on demand with carbon black dust — and erased them by overseeding. William Gray’s 1974 paper proposed carbon dust to modify hurricanes by absorbing solar radiation. The Air Force’s Owning the Weather in 2025 roadmap (published 1996) listed carbon black dust as a technology to be developed by 2005 — the year Katrina hit. I hold three Freedom of Information Act documents from the Air Force and Navy that mention carbon black dust by name.

After Katrina, the Department of Homeland Security convened a 2008 hurricane modification workshop in Boulder. Nearly every proposal on the table was chemical. And in the hurricane-steering patents filed by Bill Gates’ circle (Nathan Myhrvold’s Intellectual Ventures, with geoengineers in the room), there is language proposing to notify a party of projected hurricane damage, collect payment, and steer the storm elsewhere. That is disaster capitalism filed with the US Patent Office: whoever pays the most avoids the damage, and the poor get drowned out. When I confronted Ken Caldeira about this in 2012, the answer was that any profits would go to charity. Sure they would.

FACT AND FICTION: Chemtrails — the trails are real, the story is wrong

Nobody in this audience claims every contrail is a chemtrail, and I don’t either. But after collecting 120+ “pumps and pipes” claims at ChemtrailFacts.com, I can tell you the photographic “evidence” collapses under scrutiny: the famous pipes in The Dimming are factory-installed Airbus A319 pylon drains (I have the patent, and I’ve interviewed flight-line mechanics who check them by hand); the viral C-130 photo is Malaysian saltwater cloud seeding, not a US spray plane; the Youngstown Air Reserve Base sprayer is a real, documented mosquito adulticide and oil-dispersant unit. Real pipes, real sprayers, wrong story.

Meanwhile, contrail physics has been understood since the 1940s. WWII B-17s — propeller-driven bombers — left persistent white stripes over Germany. Navy meteorologists on aircraft carriers routed pilots around ice supersaturated regions (ISSRs) so contrails wouldn’t give away the fleet’s position. The Schmidt-Appleman criterion lets us predict contrail formation so reliably that I’ve publicly predicted “spray days” days in advance on X, to the astonishment of the chemtrail crowd. When Tennessee and Florida (SB 56) banned weather modification and geoengineering, I warned the sponsors: the ban will not change the trails in the sky — and it didn’t, and people were furious, and Tennessee environmental employees ended up in protective custody over it. Banning cloud seeding is enforceable (Texas licenses it through the TDLR); banning contrails through state law is theater. And notice: no state west of the Mississippi — where Bureau of Reclamation-legacy cloud seeding blankets the Rockies and utilities like Idaho Power and Sacramento Municipal Utility District run seeding programs — has banned cloud seeding. They ban what they don’t use.

FACT: The real “chemtrail” is jet fuel exhaust — and it’s worse than you think

Here is the truth that’s scarier than the fiction. Every liter of jet fuel burned produces 1.24 liters of water plus a plume of black carbon soot coated in sulfuric acid and laden with aluminum, barium, strontium, vanadium, molybdenum, copper, nickel, lead, magnesium, and manganese — straight out of the crude oil it was refined from, plus engine lubricant oil and metal particles eroded from the turbofan blades themselves (Abegglen et al. 2016, chemical characterization of freshly emitted particles by mass spectrometry). In 2019 alone, aviation emitted roughly 44 million pounds of nanoparticles — 287 septillion particles. These are excellent cloud condensation nuclei. In the right atmospheric conditions, they make cirrus clouds. I don’t call them chemtrails or contrails — I call them plane farts — but they are changing the sky.

And the part most people miss: you don’t have to see lines for the dumping to be happening. The Indian Space Research Organization found 10,000 black carbon particles per cubic centimeter at 18 kilometers — 60,000 feet, in the stratosphere — and the only possible source was aviation. The northern hemisphere, where 80% of commercial aviation flies, is now chemically distinct from the southern hemisphere. No lines in the sky does not mean a “no-spray day.”

Now connect the dots to geoengineering. When Mexico banned geoengineering, David Keith — one of the men who distributed Bill Gates’ money to the field — said you can’t really ban putting sulfur in the stratosphere, because commercial aviation does it every single day. He’s right. Jet fuel (kerosene) is allowed up to 3,000 parts per million sulfur, while highway diesel was forced down from 500 ppm to 15 ppm decades ago. By my calculations, aviation is putting on the order of 747 million pounds of sulfur dioxide annually into the upper atmosphere — and that’s a conservative figure. Geoengineers said they’d need only about 14 planes to geoengineer the whole planet. We are ignoring 42 million flights per year, expected to double by 2050. The stratospheric aerosol injection program is already flying. It just has boarding passes.

The petition: using the Clean Air Act to take our skies back

Talking about this for 20 years wasn’t enough, so we did something nobody has done before. With the help of colleagues at the American Clean Air Coalition — Reinette Senum, Leslie Manookian, Michael Hogan, the Global Wellness Forum, and others — I wrote a 39-page EPA Petition for Rulemaking with 170 scientific citations, submitted to Administrator Lee Zeldin under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Read the full petition here: EPA Petition for Rulemaking (May 4, 2026) — PDF

We’re asking the EPA for three things:

Ultra-low-sulfur jet fuel: reduce jet fuel sulfur from up to 3,000 ppm to 15 ppm — exactly what the EPA already did for diesel trucking. The “engine lubricity” excuse collapses on its face: airlines have been testing zero-sulfur sustainable aviation fuels for 15 years, including transatlantic flights on 100% SAF, and no engines fell out of the sky. Mandatory contrail avoidance. Ice supersaturated regions are predictable and avoidable — Google AI and American Airlines already demonstrated a ~69% reduction in contrail formation simply by routing around them, and the military has practiced contrail avoidance since WWII (you think the B-2s that hit Iran left white stripes behind them?). If they can do it in a test, they can do it at scale. Create a National Aerosol Registry — public monitoring at major hub airports expanding to a nationwide dashboard, so Americans can finally see what is being put into their air.

Once the EPA issues an endangerment finding — that stratospheric sulfur and aviation-made clouds are pollution — the FAA is required by law under the Clean Air Act to act. And if the agencies refuse, the petition creates the legal standing to sue. This is how the game is actually played: not with state-level theater, not with lawsuits over trails that turn out to be water vapor, but with the administrative machinery that already forced the cleanup of diesel and leaded gasoline.

Mike Adams summarized it perfectly on the show: all jet fuel is pollution — every flight, every day, visible or not, no conspiracy required. That reframing is the whole ballgame. If I were the airline industry, having escaped regulation my entire existence, I’d invent the chemtrail conspiracy myself just to keep people staring at the lines instead of the fuel.

✍️ Sign the petition — demand our blue skies back

Who should have veto power over an experiment that affects everyone under the sky? Nobody. Whether it’s a venture-funded geoengineering startup or 42 million flights a year, no one has the right to modify our atmosphere without our consent — and right now they’re doing it without even a verification regime to catch them.

Go to AmericanCleanAirCoalition.org and sign the petition. Add your name to the demand that the EPA regulate jet fuel sulfur and mandate contrail avoidance. It costs you nothing, it takes two minutes, and unlike arguing about HAARP on the internet, it is aimed at the actual legal pressure point that can change what’s over your head.

Then share this article, share the interview, and send your friends to ChemtrailFacts.com and WeatherModificationHistory.com so they can do their own homework — because the truth is scarier than fiction, and it’s also more useful.

Don’t decarbonize. Decentralize. And demand blue skies.

— Jim Lee, ClimateViewer

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