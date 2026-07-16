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Dianthus's avatar
Dianthus
Jul 16

I believe they have technology we have no idea of, so watch out with some facts that are still hanging in the air. We cannot find everything they do, have and can simply by searching ‘their’ internet, and this is also a fact and there are new technological solutions like we have presented previously… 👍

Also this is something most haven’t a clue of and yes it’s real:

https://t.me/geoengineering11/1577

Here is the other one: https://t.me/geoengineering11/1733

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Jeffray's avatar
Jeffray
Jul 17

Jim, great interview. Mike has some science. He gets it.

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