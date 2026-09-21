Watch on Rumble • YouTube

Chart concept by Jim Lee, rendered by Domenic Marrama . The first version was AI-generated and every line on it was wrong — the data was right, the drawing was garbage. AI cannot draw this. A human artist can.

The cycle nobody taught you

Alexander Chizhevsky was a Soviet biophysicist who did something nobody else thought to do: he plotted mass human behavior — riots, revolts, wars, uprisings — against the sunspot record going back to 500 BC. Then Edward R. Dewey picked it up decades later and charted it out for an English-speaking audience.

“Life is a phenomenon. Its production is due to the influence of the dynamics of the cosmos on a passive subject. It lives due to dynamics, each oscillation of organic pulsation is coordinated with the cosmic heart in a grandiose whole of nebulas, stars, the sun and the planet.”

– Alexander L Chizhevsky

What Chizhevsky found is that the 11-year solar cycle breaks into four phases, and human beings behave predictably in each one:

Three years of minimum. PASSIVITY and autocratic rule. Roughly 5% of mass historical events. Two years of organization. The masses start gathering under new leaders, around a single theme. ~20%. Three years of maximum excitability. Revolution and war. 60% of everything. Three years of decline. The masses go apathetic. ~15%.

Sixty percent of human upheaval crammed into three years out of every eleven. That is not a vibe. That is a distribution.

And it is no longer fringe.

Soviet researcher Alexander Chizhevsky suggested that revolutions coincided with peaks in solar activity, an idea largely dismissed at the time but never fully erased. Recent biomedical research gives this tradition new resonance... geomagnetic disturbances, more pronounced during solar maxima, affect cardiovascular regulation, circadian rhythm, and stress responses. These disruptions are closely tied to emotional states such as anxiety, fear, and anger, which sociologists have identified as accelerators of, or even integral to, protest and revolution.

Hernandez, Andreas; Carolina Zilli Vieira; Alexandra Smith; and Rebecca Olson. "When Emotions Flare: Solar Rhythms, emotions and cycles of political revolution." (2025).

Your heart rate, your sleep, your stress hormones. Solar maximum puts your brain on fire. Solar minimum turns the burner down.

Check the tape:

Dec 1979 maximum → Iran hostage crisis.

1989–1991 double peak → Desert Storm.

2001 maximum → 9/11, Afghanistan, then Iraq in 2003.

2011–Feb 2014 → Arab Spring, Libya, Syria, Fukushima.

2024–2025 maximum → we bombed Iran.

Every single solar maximum, we pick a war. Like clockwork.

COVID was the dress rehearsal

Now run it the other direction, because this is the part that matters.

The 2019–2020 solar minimum gave us the coronavirus pandemic. And I sat there watching people I’d known my whole life put on a mask alone in their own car, stop going to church because a bureaucrat said so, stand on a sticker on the floor, and take shot after shot after shot without question.

I could not believe how people didn’t fight back.

But I wasn’t surprised. Go to my YouTube channel, scroll back to March 2020, and you’ll find me calling the mandates, the boosters, all of it — before any of it happened. Not because I’m a prophet. Because the chart was sitting right there in front of me.

Three years of minimum activity. This period is characterized by passivity and autocratic rule.

Passivity and autocratic rule. That’s Dewey’s line from 1971, describing 2020 forty-nine years early.

The next minimum lands 2030–2032, and we are heading into a grand solar minimum expected to run through solar cycles 26 and 27. Reduced sunspot counts, reduced total solar irradiance. Not a Maunder. Probably not even a Dalton — I’m not going to doom you into the ground, and nobody actually knows how low the sun will go. That part is UNKNOWN and anyone telling you otherwise is selling something.

But the behavioral floor? That we can predict. And They™ can read the same chart I can.

Four clocks, one alarm

Here is what is scheduled to happen inside that window of maximum human compliance.

The Climate Clock runs out July 21st, 2029. I wrote this up in February 2024 and the countdown has only gotten shorter [Climate Clock]. The Pope stood next to one. A prince stood next to one. They built physical monuments to a deadline.

Agenda 2030 will not be met. Not by me saying so — by the people tracking it [Top 5 Reasons Why We Will Not Achieve SDG Goals by 2030]. And the fallback was published back in 2016: Academics call for geoengineering preparation in wake of Paris Agreement’s “deadly flaws”. The DC Leaks emails show Podesta’s crowd working out how to fund exactly that, on the back of Paris [ClimateViewer, Oct 2016].

A U.S. presidential election in November 2028, with a new administration seated January 2029 — right as the sun goes quiet and the clock hits zero. Whoever walks in gets handed an “emergency” with a solution already shrink-wrapped.

And the solution is on a calendar. David Keith, February 5th, 2024:

A country or group of countries could conceivably start a subscale solar geoengineering deployment in as little as five years.

MIT Technology Review, Feb 5 2024

2024 + 5 = 2029.

In 2012 Keith needed 14 modified 747s to put one megaton of sulfur in the stratosphere. Source: McClellan, Justin, David W. Keith, and Jay Apt. “Cost analysis of stratospheric albedo modification delivery systems.” Environmental Research Letters 7.3 (2012): 034019.

Twelve years later the ante is 15 private jets. That’s it. That’s the barrier to entry now.

any of its G500/600 aircraft could loft about 10 kilotons of material per year to 15.5 kilometers ... a fleet of no more than 15 aircraft could carry up 100 kilotons of sulfur a year

MIT Technology Review, Feb 5 2024

Then there’s Stardust Solutions — the outfit I started writing about in 2024 when there were about two mentions of them on the entire internet. A self-described stealth startup that has since raised $75 million from AWZ Ventures, Lower Carbon Capital, Future Ventures, Hebrew University, Tel Aviv University, SUNY Albany’s Atmospheric Sciences Research Center and two dozen more [SRM360 Funding Tracker].

Their investor pitch deck lays out the schedule:

Annually dispersing 1 million tons of sun-reflecting particles... 2028: government contracts. 2030: large-scale demonstration. 2035: global full-scale deployment, operational cost $20 billion per year, expected revenues $1.5 billion per year, potential IPO. - POLITICO

One million tons. The exact figure Keith projected in 2012. Just a coincidence, I’m sure.

They already flew their April 2026 test [CIEL]. They kept the material inside the cabin and released nothing — I’ll give them that, and I’ll say it even though it weakens my own headline, because I’d rather be right than loud. But the hardware has flown.

What this actually proves

Let me be exact about the columns, because I’m not doing fear porn.

What we can prove:

Chizhevsky’s four-phase cycle is in the peer-reviewed literature and the behavioral correlation is documented, not asserted. The Climate Clock ends July 2029. Agenda 2030 will miss. Geoengineering was named as the Paris fallback in 2016, in writing. David Keith has publicly put subscale deployment at five years out from 2024, and the aircraft requirement at fifteen business jets. Stardust Solutions has $75 million and a slide deck promising 2030 demonstration and 2035 global deployment. The 2030–2032 solar minimum sits on top of all of it.

What I do not claim: that anyone engineered the solar cycle, or that the pandemic was timed to it. The sun does what the sun does. My claim is narrower and worse — that people who plan on decade timescales can read a solar cycle chart as easily as I can, and that the least resistant population in a generation is scheduled to arrive at the exact moment the syringe does.

And here’s the part that should keep you up. Start subscale SAI in 2030. Land inside a grand solar minimum. Then add one VEI-6 volcanic eruption. That’s crop failure. That’s famine. That’s dead people. And once you start you cannot stop — “rapid warming if stopped” is #7 on Alan Robock’s list of 27 reasons geoengineering may be a bad idea.

Then look at #21: Commercial control. Whose hand is on the thermostat? Whoever pays the most. That list is from 2018. Stardust didn’t exist yet. Robock called it anyway.

What we do about it

The window to stop this is NOW, while people can still be bothered to care. That is the whole point of the chart. Once the minimum sets in, the movement goes quiet on its own — I’ve watched it happen three times in twenty years, and my own traffic graph looks exactly like a sunspot plot.

So while you’re still angry:

Stop staring at the lines in the sky. Contrail-induced cirrus is real, it’s pollution, and I’ve documented it for fifteen years at ChemtrailFacts.com — but stratospheric aerosol injection makes no stripe and no cloud. It’s too dry up there. If you’re watching for trails, you are watching the wrong altitude and you will never see this coming. Read Robock’s 27 reasons. All of them. Then read Keith’s own criticism of Stardust — when the man they call the Darth Vader of the sun-screen world says a company has the wrong structure and the wrong problem, that’s worth your ten minutes. Point your energy at Washington, because nowhere else will work. I need to be blunt with the people who mean well here. You cannot solve this locally. A county ordinance does not reach a Gulfstream at 60,000 feet. It does not reach a company headquartered in Tel Aviv with $75 million and a launch date. And it does not reach a stratosphere that does not care where your county line is — that’s the entire nature of the thing. Sulfur injected over one hemisphere changes rainfall on the other. Solar radiation modification is a sovereignty problem, and sovereignty is federal. PERIOD.

The Environmental Modification Convention — ENMOD, the weather warfare ban opened for signature in 1977 — is a treaty, and treaties are the State Department’s job, not your city hall’s. And it already contains the mechanism: Any State Party to this Convention which has reason to believe that any other State Party is acting in breach of obligations deriving from the provisions of the Convention may lodge a complaint with the Security Council of the United Nations.

— ENMOD, Article V(3) [SOURCE] That mechanism has never been used. Not once, in forty-eight years.

And here’s the gap I’m not going to paper over, because it’s the whole reason I wrote a bill instead of a petition: ENMOD Article I binds States against “military or any other hostile use.” A venture-funded startup selling sun-dimming as a climate service is not obviously a State Party conducting hostilities. That hole is not a technicality — it’s the doorway. No competent counsel misses a gap that size, and they are walking through it sideways while everyone argues about airplane exhaust.

The Environmental Modification Accountability Act exists to close that hole and to say the part nobody in this field will say out loud:

Blocking our sun is an act of war.

Not a research question. Not a governance gap. Not a thing to convene a stakeholder working group about. If a company, a consortium, or a country puts a megaton of sulfur over our heads and takes our rainfall, our growing season, and our sky with it, that is an attack on the United States and on every nation downwind — and the answer is the one we reserve for attacks: You block our sun, that is a national security threat and an ENMOD violation, and we will use our military to enforce our sovereignty. That is not bloodlust. That is deterrence. A ban nobody will enforce is a suggestion with a letterhead. The only reason Stardust can sell a 2030 demonstration to investors at all is that every person in that room knows the realistic worst case is a strongly worded statement from a UN panel and a bad week on X. Share this before the sun goes down. Until the last Who in Whoville raised their voice, it wasn’t enough. Dr. Seuss knew exactly what he was talking about.

They™ have an address, a board, an investor list, and a slide with a year on it. That’s not a conspiracy. That’s a business plan with a deadline — and now you know what the deadline is for.

Please Support My Work

Check out my websites, Telegram chat, video platforms, social media, and other ways to support my work on connect.climateviewer.com.

Attack Ideas, Not People. ❤️ you, mean it. — Jim Lee

Subscribe to The ClimateViewer Report at climateviewer.news — free, every article to your inbox. Paid subscribers and Patreon supporters are currently funding my new studio, and I appreciate every one of you.