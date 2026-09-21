The ClimateViewer Report

The ClimateViewer Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vlynn's avatar
Vlynn
8dEdited

I think you would really enjoy & be challenged interviewing Martin Armstrong discussing ‘cycles’ & what data goes into the models to predict. And suggest you would be one of very few people in podcast world he would actually enjoy interviewing. Everyone else are grifters of gold. Martin is on a mission to educate people on how the global economy actually works before he dies. He’s the best imho. Considering Martin developed Socrates AI, an unbiased AI model that can actually think & that predicts economic crisis & includes actual data from 6000 B.C. projected thru 2075? at present. Check out blog posts. Armstrong http://Economics.com and http://SocratesPlatform.com

p.s. you are only one of a few I will even give 5 min. to - selfish of me, a retired scientist. But I tire of lame podcasts. You & him could be very interesting. He is guarded at times since he has global clients. He did write the rejected peace plan requested of him by DJT for Ukraine & its free to DL. Lots of vids on YT, most are lame & repetitive because podcasters just use him vs knowing enough about him to ask thoughtful Qs

Reply
Share
1 reply
Objective Stomach's avatar
Objective Stomach
8d

The demons want to extinct us.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Franklin Lee Jr. of ClimateViewer News LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture