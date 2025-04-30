RFK Jr. Chemtrails From Jet Fuel!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been making the headlines over on X by commenting on prominent accounts saying he’s going to put an end to the chemtrails. While he has never really stated how he intends to do this up to this point, he has drawn adoration from the chemtrail crowd and mockery from the debunkers.

Last night, he appeared on Dr. Phil’s show and was asked a question about Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) solar geoengineering by one of the guests at the town hall interview on Trump’s First 100 Days (FULL INTERVIEW).

Guest: My name is Emily and my biggest concern is the stratospheric aerosol injections that are continuously peppered on us every day: Bromium, Aluminum, Strontium. It's sprayed in our skies all day long. And I know you've talked to Dane Wigington about this. He seems to be one of the experts in the field... Dr. Phil: is there a question? Guest: Uh, yes, how do we stop it? RFK Jr: That is not happening in my agency, you know, we don't do that. It's done, we think, by DARPA and a lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel. You know those materials are put in jet fuel. We, I am going to do everything in my power to stop it. We're bringing on somebody who's going to think only about that, find out who's doing it, and holding them accountable.

The Chemtrail Narrative 360°

This has to be one of the most stunning changes in narratives I have seen in my almost 20 years of researching geoengineering, chemtrails, and contrails. Never have I ever heard anyone in the chemtrail industrial complex discuss these two MAJOR things: sulfur and jet fuel.

When asked about SAI (chemtrails), and more specifically, Dane Wigington, he brushed away Dane and said that he believed that somebody is adding something to the jet fuel, pointing the finger at possibly DARPA as the culprit.

I have been saying the entire time that jet fuel makes clouds and sulfur is geoengineering the stratosphere (from burning jet fuel).

#CirrusCloudsMatter : The Shady Truth About Artificial Clouds

Within the last month:

EPA Secretary Lee Zeldin mentioned sulfur dioxide geoengineering is pollution and could be regulated under the Clean Air Act. This is the first time many in the chemtrail world have even heard anything about sulfur. This shows how little the public understands about geoengineering with stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mentioned that the metals the guest was bringing up come from jet fuel, and he is correct. The clouds created by planes are caused by jet fuel burning in the right atmospheric conditions.

Right now, chemtrail horror show fans’ heads are exploding!

Copium is a powerful drug. Fear is even more dangerous.

What is RFK’s DARPA Connection?

I think the most likely answer is the simplest one: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) or Biofuels.

Contrails might be a punch line in the culture these days, thanks to the imaginative folks who have rechristened them “chemtrails” and embroidered them with elaborate theories involving government and corporate misdeed. But contrails are pretty serious business for a less conspiratorial reason: scientists believe these ice clouds generated by water exhaust gases from aircraft engines could have a real impact on the climate, perhaps by cooling temperatures during the day and warming them at night.

In 2009, DARPA put out a request for proposals to create HEFA based biofuels. HEFA stands for Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids. It's a process used to convert vegetable oils, waste oils, or fats into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through a hydroprocessing (hydrogenation) process.

Page 14. Biofuels as an Alternative Energy Source for Aviation. A Survey | NASA/TM—2009-215587

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is interested in proposals for research and development efforts to develop a process that efficiently produces a surrogate for petroleum-based military jet fuel (JP–8) from oil-rich crops produced by either agriculture or aquaculture (including but not limited to plants, algae, fungi, and bacteria) and which ultimately can be an affordable alternative to petroleum-derived JP–8. Current commercial processes for producing biodiesel yield a fuel that is unsuitable for military applications, which require higher energy density and a wide operating temperature range. There are several research institutions and companies collaborating on this effort. https://ntrs.nasa.gov/api/citations/20100002886/downloads/20100002886.pdf

SAF can be created many ways with main two processes being HEFA and Fischer-Tropsch (FT). The Fischer-Tropsch (FT) process is a chemical reaction that converts a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen (syngas) into liquid hydrocarbons. This process is crucial in coal liquefaction and gas-to-liquids technology, enabling the production of synthetic fuels and chemicals.

2013 IATA Report on Alternative Fuels | Download PDF Link

Since it gets a little technical for the average reader, if you want to learn more about SAF, here’s a beginners guide:

Beginner’s Guide to Aviation Biofuels | Download PDF Link

Summary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s mentioning jet fuel is the problem is a step in the right direction. Though uncertain, his DARPA link seems to align with the adoption of SAF.

Here’s the rub: BIOFUELS ARE NOT A CLIMATE CHANGE SOLUTION!

Furthermore, despite all the green investing since the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, less than 0.2% of aviation fuel in use is SAF.

Early Growth: By early 2020, over 250,000 flights had used SAF blends, and over 6 billion liters of SAF had been used, according to a report from RSB.

Increased U.S. Production: U.S. production of Other Biofuels (which includes SAF) increased from 2,000 b/d in 2020 to 19,000 b/d in 2023, reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) .

Growing Consumption: EPA data show that approximately 5 million gallons of SAF were consumed in 2021, 15.84 million gallons in 2022, and 24.5 million gallons in 2023, according to the Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Future Projections: The IEA forecasts that SAF use will increase significantly in the coming years, with the potential for it to account for 10% of jet fuel demand by 2030, and 65% of carbon mitigation needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as stated in the IEA's Aviation report.

Policy Support: Policies like the U.S. SAF Grand Challenge and the EU's ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation are expected to further incentivize and drive the adoption of SAF.

Limitations:

Limited Production Capacity: Despite the growth, SAF production capacity remains limited, with only a few commercial SAF projects in operation, according to a report from Pathways to Commercial Liftoff .

Cost and Availability: SAF is currently more expensive than conventional jet fuel, and its availability is limited, which presents challenges for wider adoption, as reported by Finnair.

The US Energy Independence Act of 2007. Public Law 110-140 (2007)

The stated purpose of the act is "to move the United States toward greater energy independence and security, to increase the production of clean renewable fuels, to protect consumers, to increase the efficiency of products, buildings, and vehicles, to promote research on and deploy greenhouse gas capture and storage options, and to improve the energy performance of the Federal Government, and for other purposes."

Media Mentions (Thanks!)

Other Articles

The WHOLE TRUTH is coming | chemtrailfacts.com

